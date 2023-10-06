trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671843
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar reaches Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has reached Delhi. Have met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Today itself, the Election Commission has to hear the petition filed by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's faction regarding the claims on the name and election symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Follow Us

All Videos

Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
play icon1:7
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
play icon3:19
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
play icon1:4
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi
play icon1:1
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi
Justin Trudeau video went viral
play icon5:0
Justin Trudeau video went viral

Trending Videos

Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
play icon1:7
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
play icon3:19
India defeated Japan in hockey, hoisted the tricolor, won the gold medal
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
play icon1:4
Hundreds of Congress workers reached BJP headquarters with flags in their hands.
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi
play icon1:1
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi
Justin Trudeau video went viral
play icon5:0
Justin Trudeau video went viral
sharad pawar in delhi,sharad pawar speech,sharad pawar live,Sharad Pawar,ncp meet in delhi,ncp in delhi,hindi news today,maharastra news latest,next ncp chief,Shiv Sena vs BJP,who is the leader of ncp,sharad pawar meets rahul gandhi,sharad pawar with mallikarjun kharge,Zee News,trending news,NCP chief Sharad Pawar,NCP chief,ajit pawar sharad pawar fight,ncp logo fight,Hindi News,live news,Congress,India Alliance,