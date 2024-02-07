trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718562
Sharad Pawar to approach Supreme Court against EC's decision over NCP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Sharad faction is angry over Election Commission's decision on NCP. Sharad Pawar is going to approach Supreme Court today against the decision. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
Play Icon28:23
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Does Modi know the 'match score'?
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
Play Icon13:59
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
Play Icon12:47
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
Play Icon29:18
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, over 100 hurt in blast at cracker factory
Deshhit: Who is responsible for Harda Blast?
Play Icon26:07
Deshhit: Who is responsible for Harda Blast?

