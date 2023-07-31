trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642704
Sharad Pawar to be seen with PM Modi during Pune program

Jul 31, 2023
Tomorrow i.e. on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar and PM Modi will be seen together on the same stage in Pune. During this, he will address Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Lokmanya Tilak Award.

