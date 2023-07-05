trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631091
Sharad Pawar to leave for YB Chavan Center for the meeting in a short while

Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: The meeting of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's camp is going to be held today amidst a big break in NCP. Sharad Pawar's meeting will start in a short while. For which Sharad Pawar will leave for YB Chavan Center. Will leave the house in a few minutes. Know what is the current situation.
