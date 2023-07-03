trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630303
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar's big statement after split in NCP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Girish Mahajan's attack on Sharad Pawar
play icon5:15
Maharashtra Politics: Girish Mahajan's attack on Sharad Pawar
MCC Responds To Long Room Incident, Suspends 3 Members | Zee News English
play icon1:22
MCC Responds To Long Room Incident, Suspends 3 Members | Zee News English
Maharashtra Politics: Big blow to Ajit Pawar
play icon5:32
Maharashtra Politics: Big blow to Ajit Pawar
‘Will affect ties’: Jaishankar reacts to Khalistan ‘poster threat’ to Indian diplomats in Canada
play icon4:23
‘Will affect ties’: Jaishankar reacts to Khalistan ‘poster threat’ to Indian diplomats in Canada
Maharashtra Politics: Show of strength by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
play icon9:5
Maharashtra Politics: Show of strength by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Girish Mahajan's attack on Sharad Pawar
play icon5:15
Maharashtra Politics: Girish Mahajan's attack on Sharad Pawar
MCC Responds To Long Room Incident, Suspends 3 Members | Zee News English
play icon1:22
MCC Responds To Long Room Incident, Suspends 3 Members | Zee News English
Maharashtra Politics: Big blow to Ajit Pawar
play icon5:32
Maharashtra Politics: Big blow to Ajit Pawar
‘Will affect ties’: Jaishankar reacts to Khalistan ‘poster threat’ to Indian diplomats in Canada
play icon4:23
‘Will affect ties’: Jaishankar reacts to Khalistan ‘poster threat’ to Indian diplomats in Canada
Maharashtra Politics: Show of strength by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
play icon9:5
Maharashtra Politics: Show of strength by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar speech,ajit pawar latest,latest news ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,ajit pawar today news,Marathi News,Shekhar Gupta,ajit pawar today speech,dcm ajit pawar,maharashtra politics news,ajit pawar live,Maharashtra political crisis,deputy chief minister ajit pawar,Maharashtra politics,Latest News,Badhir News,ajit pawar deputy cm,ajit pawar ncp,deputy cm ajit pawar,Zee News,NCP,