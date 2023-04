videoDetails

Sharad Pawar's clarification after statement on Adani says, 'JPC will not conduct fair investigation'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has presented a clarification on the defense of Adani. Pawar said that there are more important issues in the country. There will be no fair investigation by JPC. JPC should not be formed.