trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713297
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar's grandson appears before ED

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar has appeared in ED office. Rohit Pawar is preparing to show his strength this time. Rohit Pawar has appealed to his party workers to adopt a peaceful attitude and further he said that he will fully cooperate during the investigation.'

All Videos

PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Play Icon1:8
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
Play Icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
Play Icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade Unfolds
Play Icon0:41
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade Unfolds
Indian Army Enhances Security in Gurez, Ahead of Republic Day, Night Patrolling with Latest Technology along LOC
Play Icon0:40
Indian Army Enhances Security in Gurez, Ahead of Republic Day, Night Patrolling with Latest Technology along LOC

Trending Videos

PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
play icon1:8
PM Modi speaks with Karpoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
play icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi makes huge remark on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Ayushmann and Aparshakti's Old Audition for Singing Reality Show
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade Unfolds
play icon0:41
Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade Unfolds
Indian Army Enhances Security in Gurez, Ahead of Republic Day, Night Patrolling with Latest Technology along LOC
play icon0:40
Indian Army Enhances Security in Gurez, Ahead of Republic Day, Night Patrolling with Latest Technology along LOC