Sharad Pawar's grandson makes big statement on NCP split

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
There was a sudden earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra on Sunday when it came to light that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is going to break away from his party and join the Eknath Shinde government. Now the statement of Sharad Pawar's grandson has come out on this issue, he said that everything will be clear in two-three days.
