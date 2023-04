videoDetails

Sharad Pawar's shocking statement on Aghadi alliance, 'don't know what will happen in seat sharing'

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar makes big statement regarding Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has come to the fore. Sharad Pawar said, 'don't know what will happen in seat distribution'. Know in detail in this report what Sharad Pawar said.