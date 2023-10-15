trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675533
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Worship of Mother Shailputri on the first day

Oct 15, 2023
Shardiya Navratri 2023: Shardiya Navratri has started in India from today. Today, Mother Shailputri will be worshiped on the first day. Nine days...there will be a huge crowd of devotees in the temples.
