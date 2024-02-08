trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719122
Shashi Tharoor Criticizes Govt's 'White Paper' Plan, Calls it Political Gimmick

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
As the government plans to bring a 'White Paper' on the Congress-led UPA tenure, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dismisses it as a political gimmick. Tharoor argues that during the UPA tenure, there was better economic growth, poverty reduction, and internationally verified data. His remarks add fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed documentation.

