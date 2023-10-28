trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681034
Sheetal created history in Para Asian Games, India's medal tally reached 111

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
PARA Asian Games: India's Sheetal has created history in Para Asian Games. the number of medals has crossed 100. India has so far won 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 gold medals.
