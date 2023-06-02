NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla while replying to the Congress spokesperson said that the thinking of the Congress is that they love Hafiz Saeed, see an angel in Peerzada and a victim of circumstances in Afzal Guru.

All Videos

IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
9:49
IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
9:44
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
Deshhit: Pakistan bowlers including Imran-Shahbaz-Bilawal will apologize to PM Modi!
3:53
Deshhit: Pakistan bowlers including Imran-Shahbaz-Bilawal will apologize to PM Modi!
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
5:39
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'
1:51
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'

Trending Videos

9:49
IMIM spokesperson said – whether the mentality is dirty, you have to give in writing that you are secular
9:44
Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Congress – He calls Hafiz Saeed Ji
3:53
Deshhit: Pakistan bowlers including Imran-Shahbaz-Bilawal will apologize to PM Modi!
5:39
Deshhit: 'Modi' will fulfill the dream of Akhara Bharat... 'tears' of Pakistanis came out
1:51
Anurag Thakur on Zee: 'If it is not the Muslim League of Jinnah...then to whom does it belong'
Taal thok ke,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Alok Sharma,Congress,Congress Hindi news Wrestlers Protest,Wrestlers,Shahzad Poonawala,Taal thok ke,Shehzad Poonawalla,Hafiz Saeed,Congress,Congress news,BJP,BJP News,Taal thok ke,brij bhushansharan singh,Alok Sharma,Congress news,Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh,Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh news,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi in america,Muslim League,BJP,BJP hindi News,Rahul Gandhi,Muslim League,Congress,Rahul,BJP,National News In Hindi,india news in hindi,राहुल गांधी,मुस्लिम लीग,कांग्रेस,राहुल,बीजेपी,Hindi News,news in hindi,Taal thok ke,rohan gupta,