Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Mahadev App Scam News: Shehzad Poonawala got angry at Congress in Mahadev App scam case. He said that Congress has not left Mahadev.. PM Modi cornered Bhupesh Baghel on the Mahadev app scam and said that you have sent Modi to Delhi only to hold the corrupt accountable. Action will be taken against those who have looted the poor of Chhattisgarh.
