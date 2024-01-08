trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707195
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sheikh Hasina wins overwhelming majority in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Votes were cast for parliament elections in Bangladesh on Sunday. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted the elections. Sheikh Hasina is likely to become PM for the fourth consecutive time in the parliamentary elections held in Bangladesh.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cracks appear in I.N.D.I Alliance
Play Icon26:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cracks appear in I.N.D.I Alliance
Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers
Play Icon20:13
Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Who is Annu bhai Sompura?
Play Icon17:56
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Who is Annu bhai Sompura?
India-Maldives Relations: Maldives suspends ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Hassan Zihan
Play Icon33:13
India-Maldives Relations: Maldives suspends ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Hassan Zihan
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25
Play Icon41:29
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cracks appear in I.N.D.I Alliance
play icon26:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cracks appear in I.N.D.I Alliance
Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers
play icon20:13
Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Who is Annu bhai Sompura?
play icon17:56
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Who is Annu bhai Sompura?
India-Maldives Relations: Maldives suspends ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Hassan Zihan
play icon33:13
India-Maldives Relations: Maldives suspends ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Hassan Zihan
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25
play icon41:29
Taal Thok Ke: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims To Stay Home From Jan 20-25
sheikha hasina india speech,Bangladesh election,Bangladesh Election 2024,sheikh hasina speech,Sheikh Hasina,PM Sheikh Hasina,sheikh hasina news,sheikh hasina bangladesh,Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina,sheikh hasina latest news,sheikh hasina latest,hasina visit india,Bangladesh Elections 2024 Live Updates,Bangladesh Elections 2024,Sheikh Hasina Expected to Win,pm sheikh hasina will win elections,modi sheikh hasina,Deshhit,Zee News,Hindi News,Top news,Trending,