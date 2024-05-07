Advertisement
Shekhar Suman joins BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Amid Lok Sabha Election third phase voting, Actor Shekhar Suman joined BJP today. Along with Shekhar Suman, Radhika Khera has joined hands with BJP after resigning from Congress.

