Sherlyn Chopra gets emotional over the negligence by the police, refuses to leave without giving statement

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Getting emotional over the negligence by the police at the police station in Mumbai, actor and Me Too victim Sherlyn Chopra on October 29 raised questions over the absence of a lady officer during the recording of her statement and also refused to leave without giving her statement against accused Sajid Khan. “I've been told that police officer to whom my case has been assigned isn't present. I requested them to give me a lady officer so that I can give my statement. I want a fair probe. If they don't want to take my statement they can say it clearly,” the actor said.