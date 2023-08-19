trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650812
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shimla Breaking: Big news on Shimla accident, NDRF recovered dead bodies of 16 people

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Shimla Breaking: Big news is coming on Shimla accident, NDRF has recovered bodies of 16 people. NDRF, SDRF are present on the spot. The operation of the rescue teams is still going on. At the same time, the rescue operation will continue till the recovery of the dead bodies of the people.
Follow Us

All Videos

Important meeting of PM Modi on Himachal disaster
play icon1:33
Important meeting of PM Modi on Himachal disaster
China Taiwan Tension: 42 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan, Taiwan gave information
play icon7:21
China Taiwan Tension: 42 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan, Taiwan gave information
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
play icon4:19
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
play icon2:29
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
play icon3:23
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!

Trending Videos

Important meeting of PM Modi on Himachal disaster
play icon1:33
Important meeting of PM Modi on Himachal disaster
China Taiwan Tension: 42 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan, Taiwan gave information
play icon7:21
China Taiwan Tension: 42 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan, Taiwan gave information
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
play icon4:19
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
play icon2:29
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
play icon3:23
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
shimla mandir badal,Shiv Mandir in Shimla collapsed,Shimla Shiv Mandir Landslide Live Updates,shiv mandir landslide,Shiv Mandir Landslide video,Shiv Mandir badal fata,shimla shiv mandir,landslide in shimla,shimla landslide,shimla shiv mandir landslide,shimla landslide news today,Shimla,landslide in shimla today,Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on shimla landslide,shimla shiv mandir hadsa,shimla shiv mandir accident,shimla road block,mandi flood today video,