Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
On the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, floral tributes were offered at his statue in Chembur, Mumbai. This revered commemoration paid homage to the legacy of the esteemed leader and warrior king.

