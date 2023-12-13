trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698385
Shivraj Singh gave big statement during the swearing in

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, extended congratulations to the new Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav. He expressed a warm welcome to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and National President.

