trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688126
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shoaib Akhtar Apologises For Razzaq's Comment On Aishwarya Rai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
India Vs New Zealand Semi Final: Team India and New Zealand will play the semi-final match on November 15. Team India players- Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami had a great performance in the World Cup. However, Pakistan team's performance was criticised by Pakistani Cricket fans. Watch The Cricket Show with Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra on Zee News.
Follow Us

All Videos

When will this pain of railway passengers end?
Play Icon7:36
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
Play Icon15:51
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
Pakistan reaction on Biden-Sunak Diwali Celebration
Play Icon4:52
Pakistan reaction on Biden-Sunak Diwali Celebration
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
Play Icon9:38
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
MP Elections 2023: PM Modi's full-blown attack on Congress
Play Icon8:36
MP Elections 2023: PM Modi's full-blown attack on Congress

Trending Videos

When will this pain of railway passengers end?
play icon7:36
When will this pain of railway passengers end?
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
play icon15:51
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?
Pakistan reaction on Biden-Sunak Diwali Celebration
play icon4:52
Pakistan reaction on Biden-Sunak Diwali Celebration
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
play icon9:38
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
MP Elections 2023: PM Modi's full-blown attack on Congress
play icon8:36
MP Elections 2023: PM Modi's full-blown attack on Congress
World Cup 2023 Live Update,Shoaib Akhtar,Pakistan Team Coaching Staff,Pakistan Cricket,World Cup 2023,ODI World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 points table,Cricket World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 semi final,World Cup 2023 semifinal,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,Shoaib Akhtar on pakistan team,trending news,Rohit Sharma,Shoaib Akhtar on Razzaq Aishwarya Rai comment,akhtar on zee,akhtar zee news interview,akhtar on abdul razzaq,Hindi,akhtar abdul razzaq video,Interview,