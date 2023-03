videoDetails

Shobha Yatra organized in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Ram Navami

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Ram Navami is celebrated across the country. On this occasion, a Shobha Yatra is being taken out in Jahangipuri, Delhi. Heavy police force is deployed during the Shobha Yatra for security reasons. Watch visuals.