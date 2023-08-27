trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654344
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Hindu organization has announced to take out Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28 in Nuh, Haryana. But the Nuh administration is trying its best to stop it. The administration has not given permission to take out the procession.
