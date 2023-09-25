trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666935
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shock to the opposition alliance! Nitish attended BJP's program

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
The opposition alliance has suffered a major setback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar has distanced himself from Devi Lal's birth anniversary organized by the opposition. So in Patna, Nitish Kumar has participated in the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
play icon9:39
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
Ramesh Bidhuri reaches BJP office in Danish Ali case
play icon1:48
Ramesh Bidhuri reaches BJP office in Danish Ali case
Big revelation on Khalistani-ISI nexus! Khalistani activity intensifies in Canada-Punjab
play icon5:15
Big revelation on Khalistani-ISI nexus! Khalistani activity intensifies in Canada-Punjab
Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon Rally in Yamunanagar
play icon0:57
Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon Rally in Yamunanagar
MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
play icon2:22
MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Trending Videos

Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
play icon9:39
Emergency meeting...India preparing for big action on Khalistan
Ramesh Bidhuri reaches BJP office in Danish Ali case
play icon1:48
Ramesh Bidhuri reaches BJP office in Danish Ali case
Big revelation on Khalistani-ISI nexus! Khalistani activity intensifies in Canada-Punjab
play icon5:15
Big revelation on Khalistani-ISI nexus! Khalistani activity intensifies in Canada-Punjab
Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon Rally in Yamunanagar
play icon0:57
Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off “Drug-Free Haryana” Cyclothon Rally in Yamunanagar
MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
play icon2:22
MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane offers prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
Nitish kumar news,Latest News,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,CM Nitish Kumar,Top news,nitish kumar video,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Bihar latest news,Bihar news,Breaking News,Hindi News,nitish kumar bihar,today latest news,nitish kumar in delhi,nitish kumar latest speech,hindi latest news,latest news today,nitish kumar news today,Patna News,news latest,nitish kumar viral video,nitish kumar live,live news,News,