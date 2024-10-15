videoDetails

Shocking revelations in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

A big revelation has been made about Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence Bishnoi wants to form a gang of his henchmen like D Company... with the help of which he can get his work done by scaring people. As the investigation after Baba Siddiqui's death is progressing, new revelations are being made... Lawrence Bishnoi is running his gang fearlessly from jail with 700 henchmen... and Lawrence Bishnoi is trying to make inroads in Bollywood with the help of his henchmen...