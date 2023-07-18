trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636988
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shocking story from Bangladesh, Woman sends blood-soaked picture from Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
A case similar to Seema Haider has come to light from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, where Julie, who came from Bangladesh, married Ajay by becoming a Hindu and then took him to Bangladesh. Now four days ago, Ajay's blood-soaked photo came to the fore.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
julie and ajay love story,bangladesh julie love story,moradabad ajay julie love story,julie love story with moradabad boy ajay,julie love story,julie today news,julie news in hindi,julie news,seema haider news,seema haider,seema haider pakistan,seema haider story,seema haider sachin pubg lover,seema haider pubg love story,seema haider live,seema haider live news,Seema Haider Latest News,Pakistani Seema Haider,live now,Zee News,