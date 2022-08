Shocking Video: CCTV footage shows a man shooting a woman in Patna

In a horrifying incident, a man shot a minor girl in Patna's Indrapuri locality on camera. The victim is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in her neck.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

In a horrifying incident, a man shot a minor girl in Patna's Indrapuri locality on camera. The victim is undergoing treatment after sustaining a bullet injury in her neck.