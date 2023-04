videoDetails

Shooters of Atiq-Ashraf can be attacked in CJM Court, says sources

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead by the shooters. Today shooters are being brought to Prayagraj from Pratapgarh District Jail. Sources say that Atik's shooters may be attacked during his appearance in the CJM court.