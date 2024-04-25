Advertisement
Shooting Incident witnessed in Delhi's Vikaspuri

|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
A Shooting Incident has been witnessed in Delhi's Vikaspuri. The incident took place near PVR during a quarrel between two parties. As per latest reports, Several have been injured during the firing incident.

