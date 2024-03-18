NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Follow Us
karnataka News: An argument broke out between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru, Karnataka when the shopkeeper played Hanuman Chalisa. It is being told that some Muslim youth questioned him and an argument started, after which he beat up the shopkeeper. An FIR has been registered in Halasuru Gate police limits, and police are working to arrest the accused.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
Play Icon02:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
Play Icon00:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
Play Icon01:08
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Play Icon06:10
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Play Icon03:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
play icon2:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
play icon0:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
play icon1:8
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
play icon6:10
PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
play icon3:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources