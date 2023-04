videoDetails

Shraddha Murder Case: Verdict will come today in Shraddha murder case, Delhi's Saket court will decide the charges

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi's Saket Court will frame charges against Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of murdering 'live-in partner' Shraddha Walkar. Police will file reply shortly