SC refuses to stay Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi survey order

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Supreme Court Declines to Interfere in Allahabad HC's Appointment of Court Commissioner for Shahi Idgah Survey. Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the decision of the Allahabad High Court to appoint a court commissioner for the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex. The court cited an upcoming hearing on January 9, where it will address the petition filed by the Mosque Committee challenging the Allahabad HC's order to consolidate all related cases. The Supreme Court has declined to grant a stay on the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex

