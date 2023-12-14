trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698902
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: What is this plea in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Decision of Allahabad High Court has come out regarding the dispute of Shri Krishna's birthplace and Shahi Idgah Mosque of Mathura. Allahabad High Court has accepted the demand of getting the survey of the disputed premises done by the Advocate Commissioner and like Gyanvapi, the disputed premises of Mathura will also be surveyed by ASI.

All Videos

Pretty Zinta's Sweet Surprise: Unveiling Her New Cute Name with Charm and Grace!
Play Icon0:53
Pretty Zinta's Sweet Surprise: Unveiling Her New Cute Name with Charm and Grace!
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Play Icon0:10
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Play Icon7:55
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Play Icon9:36
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
Play Icon3:17
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Trending Videos

Pretty Zinta's Sweet Surprise: Unveiling Her New Cute Name with Charm and Grace!
play icon0:53
Pretty Zinta's Sweet Surprise: Unveiling Her New Cute Name with Charm and Grace!
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
play icon0:10
Ananya Panday's Irresistible Charm: A Glimpse into the Adorable in Orange Saree
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
play icon7:55
Adhir Ranjan blames Unemployment for Parliament Security Breach
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
play icon9:36
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
play icon3:17
Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex
shri krishna janmabhoomi case,krishna janmabhoomi case update,Krishna Janmabhoomi,mathura krishna janmabhoomi,krishna janmabhoomi masjid,krishna janmabhoomi dispute,shri krishna janmabhoomi temple in mathura,krishna janmabhoomi shahi idgah masjid dispute,krishna janmabhoomi temple,krishna janmabhoomi mathura dispute,Shri Krishna Janam Bhoomi Row,Shahi Idgah Mosque Survey LIVE Update,Eidgah Dispute Case Hearing,Allahabad High Court on shri krishna janambhoomi case,Badhir News,Zee News,