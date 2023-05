videoDetails

Know meaning behind Jairam Ramesh's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Today the results of Karnataka elections are going to be announced. Meanwhile, the situation is visible in BJP and Congress. Where on one hand Congress leader Jagadish Shettar has made a big claim of victory in Karnataka. On the other hand, Jairam Ramesh has been seen attacking Prime Minister Modi. Know the meaning of Jairam Ramesh's statement.