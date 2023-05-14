NewsVideos
videoDetails

Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy: Sources

|Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, while DK Shivakumar might become the new deputy chief minister.

All Videos

Govt To Roll Out Lost Mobile Blocking, Tracking System Pan-India On May 17 | Zee News English
1:46
Govt To Roll Out Lost Mobile Blocking, Tracking System Pan-India On May 17 | Zee News English
Taal Thok Ke: Drama of 'power' in Karnataka!
54:59
Taal Thok Ke: Drama of 'power' in Karnataka!
TTK: Why did political analyst say 'it is not easy to elect the Chief Minister in Karnataka'
9:42
TTK: Why did political analyst say 'it is not easy to elect the Chief Minister in Karnataka'
TTK: BJP's spokesperson makes big statement on Gandhi Family!
10:0
TTK: BJP's spokesperson makes big statement on Gandhi Family!
Baba Bageshwar : Crowd of devotees in Patna!
7:10
Baba Bageshwar : Crowd of devotees in Patna!

Trending Videos

1:46
Govt To Roll Out Lost Mobile Blocking, Tracking System Pan-India On May 17 | Zee News English
54:59
Taal Thok Ke: Drama of 'power' in Karnataka!
9:42
TTK: Why did political analyst say 'it is not easy to elect the Chief Minister in Karnataka'
10:0
TTK: BJP's spokesperson makes big statement on Gandhi Family!
7:10
Baba Bageshwar : Crowd of devotees in Patna!