Sidhu Moose Wala case: NIA raids gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's Gurdaspur residence

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raided Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's residence in Gurdaspur on September 12. According to the information, teams of NIA along with the help of local police conducted raids simultaneously at different locations in the state. The raids were conducted after receiving information on the whereabouts of Goldie Brar, accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

