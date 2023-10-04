trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670697
Sikkim cloud burst News: How roads became rivers in the blink of an eye

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Sikkim cloud burst news: There has been a major accident due to cloud burst in Sikkim, 23 army personnel are missing in the accident, the army is engaged in relief and rescue efforts to find the soldiers. CM has reached the spot. The water level in Teesta river has increased by 15 feet.
