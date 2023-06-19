NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sikkim continues to experience torrential rains, rescue efforts are ramping up

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Multiple landslides and flash floods caused by heavy rain create havoc in Sikkim. The Indian army has rescued over 300 tourists who were stranded in the northeastern state. Over 2,000 tourists are stranded in Sikkim due to heavy rain and flashflood.

All Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
play icon16:32
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
play icon2:35
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
play icon3:27
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
play icon8:47
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
play icon2:57
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
sikkim flood,