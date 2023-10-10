trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673216
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sikkim Flash Floods: “This is the biggest national disaster…” Bhaichung Bhutia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia October 09 said that Sikkim flood is the biggest national disaster. Sharing his concern over the same, he said that government has been working on this situation. Bhaichung Bhutia says, “This is the biggest national disaster in Sikkim (flash floods) after 1968...I pray for all the people who have lost their near and dear ones. Whenever such big calamities happen, the first thing is to rescue. I think the Government has been working on that. Local people have also been involved.”
Follow Us

All Videos

Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
play icon1:24
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
play icon1:57
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
play icon1:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:56
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
play icon1:24
Israeli airforce increases intensity of airstrikes in Gaza
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
play icon1:49
Israeli Lieutenant Colonel killed in Hamas Attack
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
play icon1:57
Israel Palestine Conflict: America has given open support to Israel sent F-35 Fighter Jets
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
play icon1:27
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues new warning on Hamas Attack
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon1:56
Indian Army has killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir