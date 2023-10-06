trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671446
Sikkim flood takes life of 18 till now

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Sikkim Flash Flood LIVE: A case of cloud burst was reported in Sikkim on Wednesday. Now the situation is getting out of control and so far 18 people have died due to floods. On the other hand, the search for other missing persons and army personnel is still going on. Know the latest updates on the current situation in Sikkim.
