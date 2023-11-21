trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690603
Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: A 6-Inch-Wide Pipe Reaches Trapped Workers; Rescue To Be Carried Out "With Full Force"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
In a major breakthrough in the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue operation, a 6-inch lifeline pipe reached trapped workers on November 20. Trapped for 9 days, the 41 workers who have been battling for life for over a week survived merely on fruits.
