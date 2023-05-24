NewsVideos
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Sharing her take on her excellent performance in the UPSC 2022 exams, UPSC 2022 1st rank holder Ishita Kishore on May 23 in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida credited the importance of discipline for such a result. She also stressed the need to have the required sincerity before committing to such a field of Civil Services.

