Singer Farmani Naaz’s brother, relatives arrested for robbery in Meerut

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
The brother and relatives of the famous singer Farmani Naaz have been arrested over a robbery case in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The police arrested 8 persons in total and seized the vehicle used by the culprits. The singer who gained her fame on the social media platform YouTube, has no connection with the incident, informed Merrut SP Rural Keshav Kumar on November 08. “8 people have been arrested for a robbery. One of them is brother of singer Farmani Naaz and some are related, although singer Naaz has no connection with the incident. Such incidents have been carried out by them in the past also,” the police said.

