SIT investigation of Atiq-Ashraf murder case intensifies, whole incident to be recreated

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

SIT has been formed to investigate the murder of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. SIT has intensified the investigation in this matter. Prayagraj's SIT will recreate the incident