NewsVideos
videoDetails

SIT starts investigation in Sanjeev Jeeva Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
The film 'Adipurush' has been the subject of much discussion for the past several months. Now Om Raut, the director of this film, is seen surrounded in controversies. The special thing is that this controversy is not happening about the film, but a video related to Om Raut is going viral in which he is seen kissing Kriti.

All Videos

Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
0:51
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region

Trending Videos

9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
0:51
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
Om Raut Kissed Kriti Sanon,om raut kissing kriti sanon,om raut kiss,adipurush controversy,Adipurush,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush trailer,adipurush movie,adipurush ravan controversy,adipurush reaction,adipurush teaser review,adipurush teaser reaction,Adipurush Prabhas,adipurush movie controversy,adipurush teaser hindi,Prabhas Adipurush,adipurush review,adipurush poster,Adipurush song,adipurush official teaser,adipurush vfx,adipurush full movie,