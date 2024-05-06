Advertisement
SIT takes major action against HD Revanna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Major action has been taken in Karnataka sex scandal case. Taking major action in this case, SIT has arrested HD Revanna. SIT has got remand till 8 May. Further, corner notice has been issued to Prajwal Revanna.

