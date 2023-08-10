trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647097
Situation deteriorated due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
There has been an outcry in many districts of Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and floods. There is a rain alert in 8 districts of the state. The situation has worsened due to rain in Haldwani.

