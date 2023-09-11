trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660829
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
The condition is bad due to rain in many districts including the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Due to this, people are facing waterlogging like situation in half the capital. Up to one foot of water has accumulated even on the main roads. It is raining heavily continuously. Incessant rains have choked the drains. Due to water not draining out quickly, the problem of waterlogging in localities is becoming increasingly serious.
Follow Us

All Videos

Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
play icon0:54
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
play icon0:50
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman
play icon1:4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman

Trending Videos

Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
play icon0:54
Accused Husband arrested in Noida Woman Lawyer Murder Case
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
play icon0:50
PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 14th September
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman
play icon1:4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman
up heavy rain,heavy rain,Rain,heavy rain in up,UP rain,heavy rain in lucknow,uttar pradesh heavy rain,Heavy rains,lucknow heavy rain,heavy rain lucknow,up heavy rains,up rain latest news,Heavy rain in Prayagraj,heavy rain fall in lucknow,up heavy rains alert,heavy rain alert in up,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,heavy rainfall in lucknow,heavy rain ps4,heavy rain ps3,UP weather,live heavy rain,Heavy rainfall,heavy rain camp,heavy rain news,