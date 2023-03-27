NewsVideos
Ski Accident Trial: Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Courtroom Drama in Utah Ski Crash Trial

Mar 27, 2023
Ski Accident Trial: Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Courtroom Drama in Utah Ski Crash Trial | Zee News English The Utah civil trial involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a man who is accusing her of wrongdoing in relation to a 2016 ski collision is set to resume on Monday for its second week of proceedings. Lawyers indicated on Friday that the trial will continue with testimony from Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who is suing Paltrow, before the case turns over to Paltrow’s lawyers to present their defense.

