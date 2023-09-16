trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663174
Sleeper version of Vande Bharat train to be launched before Oct 31: ICF General Manager

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
General Manager of Integral Coach Factory, B G Mallya, addressed mediapersons and spoke about major projects, including Vande Bharat Express and Vande Metro. BG Mallya also informed that both projects are scheduled to be completed in this financial year
